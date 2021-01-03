Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.