Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

