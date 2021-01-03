InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of IFRX opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the third quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 66.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth $67,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

