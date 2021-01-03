PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of PACW opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

