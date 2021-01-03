Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $6.11. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 441,071 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $365,440.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

