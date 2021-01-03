Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $6.19. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 269,100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$286.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

