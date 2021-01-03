Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.96. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 12,136 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $723.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the third quarter worth about $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 335,242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 18.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)
Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.
