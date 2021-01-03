Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.99

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.99 and traded as high as $47.42. Aqua America shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 619,774 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Aqua America Company Profile (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

