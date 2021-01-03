Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.58

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.58 and traded as high as $78.26. Brunswick shares last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 623,188 shares trading hands.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

