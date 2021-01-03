G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.60

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $21.55. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 14,268 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

