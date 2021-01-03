FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $368.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.
NYSE FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.99.
In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
