FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $368.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

