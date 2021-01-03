Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALPN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

