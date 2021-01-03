MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

