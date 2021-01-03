Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

