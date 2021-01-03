BidaskClub Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DRRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

