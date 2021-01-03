Head to Head Review: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Watford N/A -10.77% -2.42%

This table compares Atlas Financial and Watford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.01 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Watford $687.36 million 1.00 $62.54 million $2.00 17.30

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Watford 0 3 0 0 2.00

Watford has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.31%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watford beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

