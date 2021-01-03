Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Critical Review

Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Petrominerals and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75%

86.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrominerals and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.40 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -14.96

Petrominerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petrominerals and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 6 0 2.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.47, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Petrominerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petrominerals Company Profile

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 45 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 118 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

