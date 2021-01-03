Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.