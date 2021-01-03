Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of EGO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

