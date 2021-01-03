Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $16,770,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $13,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $10,137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 248,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.