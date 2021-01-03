AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares in the company, valued at $29,263,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,608 shares of company stock worth $8,197,669. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

