BidaskClub Downgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

GNMK stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,450 shares of company stock worth $2,285,264. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

