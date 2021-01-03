National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

