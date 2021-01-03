Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of FRTA opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forterra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forterra by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

