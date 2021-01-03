The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODP. UBS Group raised their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ODP opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The ODP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,397,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 112.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 158.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,400 shares in the last quarter.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

