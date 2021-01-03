Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 123,561 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

