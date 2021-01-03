BidaskClub Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.09.

Glaukos stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 855.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

