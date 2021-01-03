Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Shares of ARWR opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

