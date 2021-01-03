Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

NYSE GTES opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 144,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

