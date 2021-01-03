Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $574.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

