Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE:FAX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 774,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 884,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

