Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 6%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 2,019,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,854,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

