Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Trading Up 16.7%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSPCF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB raised shares of Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

