Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.73

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.73 and traded as high as $70.09. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 513,795 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.