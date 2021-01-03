Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.34.

NYSE INFY opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after buying an additional 8,288,417 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

