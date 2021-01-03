Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Critical Survey

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.08% 88.43% 10.72%

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A CDW $18.03 billion 1.05 $736.80 million $6.02 21.89

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Volatility and Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 1 2 5 0 2.50

CDW has a consensus price target of $134.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

CDW beats Airborne Wireless Network on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

