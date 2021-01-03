Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 337.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 140.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in Canada Goose by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $13,158,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

