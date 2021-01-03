$19.88 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $19.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.05 billion and the highest is $20.80 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $70.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.11 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.45 billion to $80.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.85 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

