Comparing BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco de Chile and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 19.06% 13.35% 1.11% BNP Paribas 16.37% 6.51% 0.30%

Risk and Volatility

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco de Chile and BNP Paribas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 0 3 0 3.00 BNP Paribas 1 1 2 0 2.25

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than BNP Paribas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and BNP Paribas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.67 billion N/A $802.98 million $1.56 13.06 BNP Paribas $49.95 billion 1.33 $9.15 billion $3.48 7.65

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats BNP Paribas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, research, and market intellingence across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

