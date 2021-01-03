Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

