Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $486.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $511.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.