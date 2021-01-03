BidaskClub Downgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE HESM opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

