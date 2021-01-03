Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce sales of $88.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.12 million. Yext reported sales of $81.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $351.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $352.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.98 million, with estimates ranging from $403.33 million to $422.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

YEXT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,168,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $300,118.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,398.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,894 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $7,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

