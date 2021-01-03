SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of SPWR opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $143,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

