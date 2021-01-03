VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

VTGN stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

