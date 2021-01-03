BidaskClub Downgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TA. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

TA opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $971,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

