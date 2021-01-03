Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

