UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,055. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

