NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

