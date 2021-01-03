Comparing Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 40.42% 8.17% TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.96 $1.00 billion N/A N/A TIM $4.22 billion 1.60 $917.85 million $1.03 13.51

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Info Service Public and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats TIM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

